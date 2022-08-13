Justice, Spitfire get sweeps in Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Justice and London Spitfire posted sweeps on Saturday during qualifying for Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown.

Justice, which moved into a first-place tie atop the standings by virtue of its plus-2 in games won, took out Paris Eternal 3-0. Spitfire blanked Boston Uprising.

In the day’s other match, the Houston Outlaws edged the Los Angeles Gladiators 3-2 in the best-of-five format.

Washington Justice began their match with a 2-0 win on Busan and eked out a pair of close calls — 2-1 on Hollywood and 3-2 on Dorado.

Spitfire got its match rolling with a 2-0 victory on Ilios, then followed up with a 3-1 win on Paraiso. They closed out the match with a 4-3 result on Dorado.

The Outlaws looked like they would pull off a sweep as well, posting wins on Lijiang Tower (2-0) and Hollywood (1-0). But the Gladiators responded with a 5-4 victory on Watchpoint Gibraltar and pulled off a win on Colosseo. The Outlaws came back with a clinching 2-1 win on Nepal.

Four matches, all from the West division, are set for Sunday:

Vancouver Titans vs. Paris Eternal

Florida Mayhem vs. San Francisco Shock

New York Excelsior vs. Dallas Fuel

Toronto Defiant vs. Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

T1. Florida Mayhem, 1-0, +2, 1 point

T1. Washington Justice, 1-1, +2, 1

T3. Dallas Fuel, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. London Spitfire, 1-1, +1, 1

T3. New York Excelsior, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. San Francisco Shock, 1-0, +1, 1

T3. Toronto Defiant 1-0, +1, 1

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, 0, 1

9. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

10. Vancouver Titans, 0-1, -1, 0

T11. Atlanta Reign, 0-1, -2, 0

T11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-2, -2, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-1, -3, 0

East

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

