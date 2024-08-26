JuJu Smith-Schuster to sign league-minimum deal with Chiefs: What it means for their offense

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs are planning to bring back Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a league-minimum contract. The move signifies a return for Smith-Schuster, who played with the Chiefs in 2022 and helped them win Super Bowl 57, which New England released on August 9th.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are expected to sign former Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per multiple sources.



JuJu reunites with Kansas City, who looks to add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/P8Ne5anyfM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2024

JuJu Smith-Schuster is known for his versatility and reliable hands, making him a dependable target in crucial moments. His return to Kansas City arrives as the reigning Super Bowl champions, who aim to strengthen their receiving unit and enhance their offensive depth for the upcoming season, prepare for an epic Week 1 match-up against the Baltimore Ravens.

The choice to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster on a league-minimum contract could benefit both the player and the team. It offers Smith-Schuster an opportunity to turn the chance to play with Mahomes and the Chiefs to secure a more lucrative deal in the future. For the Chiefs, it represents a low-risk, high-reward decision that could yield positive results as they strive to win their third-straight Super Bowl.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will join starter and rookie Xavier Worthy, free agent signed Hollywood Brown, and veterans Sky Moore and Kadarius Toney in a much-improved wide receiver room for the Chiefs.