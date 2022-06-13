JuJu Smith-Schuster could see a Pittsburgh Steelers reunion in his future

Deciding to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs over the offseason, JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing for an NFL team other than the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in his pro football career.

He nearly signed elsewhere last offseason too, before ultimately deciding a return to Pittsburgh was the best move for his career. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million contract to stick around for a fifth year with the team that selected him with the 62nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

This time around, Smith-Schuster agreed to another short-term contract, signing on with the Chiefs on a one-year contract worth up to $10.75 million, where he’ll get to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says goodbye to his Pittsburgh fans

Despite his recent move from Pittsburgh to Kansas City, Smith-Schuster is fond of his time in Black and Gold.

Even after signing with a new team, in a new location, Smith-Schuster still took time to fulfill one of his previous commitments, a charity event located in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster wanted to use the time to say goodbye to his many loyal fans who supported him for so long while he was a Steeler.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Juju Smith-Schuster is using today’s event to thank his fans and say goodbye to Pittsburgh as his career has taken him to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/WMdlErNLO6 — Paula Reed Ward (@PaulaReedWard) June 12, 2022

Interestingly, Smith-Schuster didn’t slam the door shut on a potential return to Pittsburgh for his playing career.

“I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me.” JuJu Smith-Schuster on potential return to Pittsburgh

After 3,855 receiving yards in his first five seasons in the NFL, where he was paired with Ben Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster will see if he can match his success with the Chiefs.

With the Steelers still determining who their starting quarterback will be between Mitchell Trubisky, rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, or Mason Rudolph, Smith-Schuster won’t have to worry about such concerns in Kansas City. Whether he likes catching passes from an all-time great in Mahomes or spending time in Pittsburgh remains to be seen.

