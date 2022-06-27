Juan Yepez hits two homers to power Cardinals past Marlins

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Yepez hit two home runs and drove in five runs to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Miami Marlins 9-0 Monday night.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and a homer for the Cardinals, and Dylan Carlson added a double and a run-scoring triple.

Winning pitcher Adam Wainwright (6-5) allowed seven hits in his seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine batters and walked one.

Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (5-4) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk in five innings.

Goldschmidt got the Cardinals started with his first-inning solo homer.

The Marlins threatened in the second inning when Miguel Rojas hit a single and took second base on a wild pitch. But Wainwright retired the next two hitters to strand Rojas.

Jon Berti hit a third-inning single to extend his on-base streak to 24 games for the Marlins. He stole second base and appeared to take third on a wild pitch. But the replay captured Berti coming off the bag and the successful Cardinals challenge helped Wainwright dodge trouble.

The Marlins threatened again in the fourth inning. Avisail Garcia hit a leadoff single and Brian Anderson hit a two-out single, but Wainwright struck out Bryan De La Cruz.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning on singles by Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman followed by Yepez’s three-run homer.

Garrett Cooper hit a two-out double in the fifth inning for the Marlins and moved up on a wild pitch before Jorge Soler struck out to end the inning.

The Cardinals made it 5-0 in the fifth inning. Tommy Edman it a single, stole second base and scored on Goldschmidt’s double.

Yepez followed Carlson’s sixth-inning double with his two-run homer to make it 7-0.

The Cardinals made it 9-0 in the eighth inning on a double by Gorman, Carlson’s triple and a wild pitch.

–Field Level Media