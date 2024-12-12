MLB insiders reveal Juan Soto had ‘difficult’ relationship with this former superstar teammate

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During his seven years in the big leagues, Juan Soto has played alongside several superstar teammates.

In his rookie year with the Washington Nationals, he paired with Bryce Harper. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, he shared a clubhouse with Manny Machado, and following his acquisition by the New York Yankees, Soto and Aaron Judge formed one of baseball’s most dynamic hitting duos.

Now, Soto will anchor a New York Mets lineup alongside National League MVP finalist Francisco Lindor. The two will be teammates for the next seven years as they pursue the Mets’ first World Series championship since 1986.

Lindor, who has known Soto casually through on-field matchups and charitable events, shared his enthusiasm with MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

“I did my homework, and all the stuff I heard about [Soto] was fantastic,” Lindor said. “He’s a hard worker, someone that cares about his craft, winning, family, and teammates – somebody that wants to continue to get better. That’s the Mets. It sounds like the culture I wanted to build and be a part of. I think he’s the right man for the job.”

While Soto has generally been a valuable clubhouse presence throughout his career, a recent report suggests he experienced challenges with one former superstar teammate.

Related: MLB executive warns Juan Soto will be the ‘Aaron Rodgers of Queens’ if New York Mets don’t win

MLB insiders report Juan Soto had troubled relationship with this All-Star

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

According to ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, Soto’s relationship with Manny Machado during his time in San Diego was strained.

“The Yankees’ internal perception was that Soto had had a great experience in his one season with them,” Passan and Olney report. “He and Aaron Judge had flourished as co-stars, helping each other in the lineup, supporting each other publicly. When Judge had started slowly, Soto assured his teammate that there would be a time when Judge would pick up for Soto in the way that Soto was doing for Judge. Soto later acknowledged during his November conversations with teams that his previous relationship with a superstar teammate – in San Diego with the Padres’ Manny Machado – had been difficult, but with Judge, everything seemed to go smoothly.”

During Soto’s final year with the Padres in 2023, reports emerged about leadership issues within the clubhouse, particularly concerning Machado.

San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported at the time, “The issue, several sources said they believe, is a lack of engagement. This, according to multiple veterans who have been with the Padres for varying lengths of time and most who have also played for other teams, is largely borne of the team’s best players being on their own programs to some extent. And, in particular, it is the product of there being an outsized presence who commands the room, a man who has shown the ability to carry a team but has not exhibited the ability nor inclination to lift it.”

Having signed a record-breaking $765 million contract with the Mets, Soto now looks to forge stronger relationships as he pursues another championship.

Related: New York Mets willing to trade two-time All-Star outfielder after signing Juan Soto