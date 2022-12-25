Josh Wells, Trysten Hill suffer knee injuries in Buccaneers-Cardinals

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Josh Wells and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Trysten Hill were each carted off the field with knee injuries and later ruled out for a return during the Buccaneers-Cardinals game Sunday night.

Wells, who had been moved over to left tackle to replace an injured Donovan Smith, suffered an injury of his own to his left knee during the second quarter.

Smith, a 12-game starter this season, was ruled out with a foot injury on Friday.

Wells, 31, has played in 10 games this season with six starts. The eight-year veteran has appeared in 94 games with 23 starts over four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-18) and Tampa Bay (2019-22).

Hill, who suffered an ACL tear in 2020 and has played sporadically since, was injured later on the same drive as Wells.

The 24-year old has appeared in 30 games with five starts over four seasons with Dallas (2019-22) and Arizona (‘22).

–Field Level Media