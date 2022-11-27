Josh Jacobs dominates Seahawks, hands Raiders OT victory

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week.

Derek Carr overcame two first-quarter interceptions to complete 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks (6-5) lost their second in a row and fell out of a first-place tie in the NFC West.

Seattle’s Geno Smith was 27-of-37 passing for 328 yards and two TDs. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for two scores.

The Raiders got the ball first in overtime and moved to Seattle’s 37-yard line before the drive stalled. Daniel Carlson’s 56-yard field-goal attempt was wide right.

The Seahawks went three-and-out and had to punt to Las Vegas’ 14-yard line. On the next play, Jacobs went up the middle and was hardly touched on his way to the end zone.

Carr threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Foster Moreau with 1:54 remaining in regulation to tie the score.

That came after Smith threw an 18-yard TD pass to Travis Homer with 5:37 left to break a 27-all deadlock.

The first three quarters went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than eight points.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on a 12-yard run by Walker before the Raiders responded with an 18-yard pass from Carr to Ameer Abdullah.

The Seahawks took a 13-7 lead as Jason Myers kicked 24- and 34-yard field goals.

The Raiders took their first lead as Carr threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Mack Hollins on a flea flicker.

Jacobs scored on a 30-yard run one play after Denzel Perryman intercepted Smith to give the Raiders a 21-13 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Smith hit Tyler Lockett with a 35-yard scoring strike before Carlson kicked a 36-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half to give Las Vegas a 24-20 lead.

Walker scored on a 14-yard run on Seattle’s first possession of the second half.

Carlson’s 25-yard field goal tied it at 27-all heading into the fourth quarter.

–Field Level Media