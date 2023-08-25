NFL reporter sheds light on Las Vegas Raiders’ intentions with Josh Jacobs amid contract dispute

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still holding out just three weeks before the Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos. However, despite significant interest in Jacobs around the league, there is reportedly no path out of Las Vegas.

Jacobs, who received the franchise tag this offseason, was prevented from testing the open market by Las Vegas. While the All-Pro running back expressed a strong interest in remaining with the Raiders long-term, the two sides never came close to a contract extension before the deadline in July.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

Related: Latest news on Josh Jacobs future with Las Vegas Raiders

It’s put Jacobs into a situation where he has very limited options. He’s already skipped the Raiders’ training camp, training for the upcoming 2023 NFL season on his own. He now faces the choice of either sitting out multiple regular-season games until he has to play or showing up before the season opener. However, the Raiders have reportedly made one thing clear to the NFL.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders have outright refused to even make Jacobs available for trade, shutting down inquiries from multiple NFL teams. When the Miami Dolphins called this summer, they were quickly informed that Las Vegas has no intention of moving Jacobs.

Even if Jacobs made it clear to the Raiders that he wouldn’t sign the franchise tag and no longer wanted to play in Las Vegas, it appears the front office and coaching staff want to keep him. Reed also reported that the organization won’t consider rescinding the franchise tag, allowing Jacobs to become a free agent.

Ultimately, the Raiders’ approach helps fuel the belief around the league that Jacobs will report to the team days before Week 1. Las Vegas might limit his workload initially against Denver, wanting to ease him into action. However, no other Raiders’ running back has stood out enough in camp to significantly eat into Jacobs’ role long-term.

Josh Jacobs career stats: 4,740 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

Related: 2023 fantasy football rankings

In the end, Jacobs will have to play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag or miss out on $10 million and delay his path to free agency in 2024. Assuming he plays on the tag this fall, he would be a strong candidate to be tagged again next offseason.