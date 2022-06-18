Josh Emmett beats Calvin Kattar by split decision at Fight Night

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar by split decision in their featherweight bout Saturday night at UFC Fight Night at Austin, Texas.

Emmett took two cards 48-47 and Kattar took the other 48-47 in the main event. It was Emmett’s fifth win in a row.

“I thought I had it four (rounds) to one,” Emmett said. “I believe (a title shot should be next). Calvin Kattar was ranked No. 4. Look at the guys he has fought. Holloway and Volkanovski are arguably some of the best featherweights of all time, but they need some new blood and I can get it done.”

Kattar landed more strikes (131-107) and more significant strikes, 130-107.

