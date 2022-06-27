Josh Donaldson leads Yankees’ rally past A’s

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead RBI double after Oakland catcher Sean Murphy was charged with catcher’s interference for the second time in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 9-5 victory over the Athletics Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Donaldson gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead when the third baseman lined a double down the left field line to score Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. Judge was on base when his bat hit Murphy’s glove while the slugger hit a ground ball against Adam Oller.

Rizzo loaded the bases when A.J. Puk (1-1) plunked him with a 95.5 mph sinker and the inning continued when Giancarlo Stanton’s bat struck Murphy’s glove as he fouled off a pitch. After a replay review, Stanton was awarded first base and DJ LeMahieu scored and three pitches later, Donaldson hit an 0-2 fastball to give the Yankees the lead.

Donaldson’s hit gave the Yankees their MLB-best 23rd comeback win of the season. New York also won for the 14th time in 18 games.

Jose Trevino added a two-run double against Austin Pruitt two batters later to put New York 8-5 and scored on a single by Marwin Gonzalez.

Rizzo and Stanton hit solo homers in the opening four innings off Oakland starter Paul Blackburn while Judge added an RBI single in the fifth.

Oakland lost for the 18th time in 23 games this month and was unable to win three straight for the second time this season. The A’s scored all their runs in a five-run third off New York’s Jordan Montgomery.

Ramon Laureano hit a tying double, Elvis Andrus hit a bases-clearing double and scored on a single by Sheldon Neuse as the A’s matched their most productive inning of the season.

Montgomery allowed a season-high five runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Albert Abreu (1-0) got the final seven outs.

Blackburn allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He tied a career-high with seven strikeouts and walked two.

–Field Level Media