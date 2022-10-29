3 ideal Josh Allen trade destinations and potential deals for Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are working feverishly to rebuild the franchise from the ground up. Back-to-back first overall picks have brought a lot of new talent to the roster, but the team still isn’t ready to compete. This has only caused trade rumors for players such as Josh Allen to pop up in the past few weeks.

Now with the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, teams are searching high and low for impact players who can create pressure. Of course, Allen would certainly qualify if general manager Trent Baalke is willing to listen.

Multiple reports are suggesting Allen may be on the trade block or that the Jaguars are at least open to negotiating a trade, but it doesn’t mean the 25-year-old will be dealt. Especially considering the Jaguars selected Allen seventh overall in 2019, where the first-year player even made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

If Allen is being discussed for a trade, it might take a team’s first-round pick to pry him out of Duval, but let’s take a look at who may be interested in the pass rusher’s services.

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars starter reveals when he knew Urban Meyer couldn’t make it as NFL coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers replace Shaq Barrett with Josh Allen

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling under the leadership of Todd Bowles and Tom Brady, it could be time for a shakeup. After losing three games in a row, the Bucs have now also lost pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett for the season. Turning the year around without their sack artist won’t be easy, and replacing his production in the lineup could prove too big of a challenge for a team whose depth has already been tested in several areas this season.

Yet, they do have TB12, owner of seven Super Bowl rings, and he’s not going to throw the towel in on the season despite a 3-5 start. In other words, don’t rule out Tampa Bay to make a splash at the deadline.

Josh Allen contract: $7.2M cap hit in 2022, $11.5M in 2023

GM Jason Licht could make a big move by trading for Jacksonville’s top-edge rusher, who’d be a one-for-one replacement for Barrett. Allen is under contract through 2023, so he wouldn’t be a short-term rental and would form a deadly duo off the edge once Barrett makes his return next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade: 2023 first-round pick

2023 first-round pick Jacksonville Jaguars trade: Josh Allen

Related: NFL trade rumors: Brandin Cooks speculation, and Jeff Wilson up for grabs

Kansas City Chiefs bring in a Pro Bowl pass rusher

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen stats (career): 147 tackles (30 for loss), 23.5 sacks, 5 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT, 6 PD

The Kansas City Chiefs will always be a threat to reach the Super Bowl as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are at the helm, but that doesn’t make them favorites. So far this season, the Chiefs have an atrocious pass defense, allowing the third-most passing yards and the most passing touchdowns allowed through seven weeks.

Chris Jones has been able to generate consistent pressure from the interior, and the Chiefs as a whole have pressured QBs at the eighth-best rate in football, but obviously, their pass defense still needs a hand.

Sure, a better solution may be to find a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback, but those don’t grow on trees, and picking one up ahead of the deadline may not be possible. Adding to the pass rush, making the coverage job easier, however, may be easier to swing.

With extra draft compensation available thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs are in position to be buyers at the deadline, if they wish. After trying to find lightning in a bottle in past seasons by adding Melvin Ingram and Carlos Dunlap, the Chiefs invested heavily by selecting pass rusher George Karlaftis in the first round in April.

While Karlaftis is off to a hot start, adding Allen from Jacksonville would give KC a long-term solution on both edges, and it wouldn’t come at the cost of another gamble in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs trade: 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, Joshua Kaindoh

2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, Joshua Kaindoh Jacksonville Jaguars trade: Josh Allen

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Robert Quinn boosts Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8 preview

Los Angeles Rams pick up another puzzle piece

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to defend their Super Bowl crown, the Los Angeles Rams haven’t found the same success so far in 2022. The loss of Von Miller has proven tough to overcome, with the Rams averaging just two sacks per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Yet it’s amazing they’ve even had that much success as Los Angeles has the second-lowest pressure rate in football, which matches their second-worst hurry rate as well. Basically, the Rams aren’t forcing as many bad decisions because they’re not getting in the face of QBs.

Trading for Allen could change that in a hurry, as he alone has tallied 16 pressures this season. Compare that to the Rams having 26 as a team, and it’s not hard to see that Allen could have a Miller-like impact on his new team as well.

Los Angeles Rams trade: Taylor Rapp, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick (NE), 2024 sixth-round pick

Taylor Rapp, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick (NE), 2024 sixth-round pick Jacksonville Jaguars trade: Josh Allen

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing all 32 teams after Week 7