Josh Allen tosses 4 TDs as Bills crush Titans

Josh Allen passed for 317 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills steamrolled the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday night at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Stefon Diggs caught three touchdown passes for the third time in his career and totaled 148 yards on 12 receptions for the Bills (2-0). Reggie Gilliam caught a scoring pass and Matt Milano returned an interception for a touchdown for the first time in his career.

Allen completed 26 of 38 passes in less than three quarters of action and tossed four scoring passes for the seventh time in his career. Jordan Poyer also had an interception as Buffalo forced four turnovers.

Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown for the Titans (0-2), but he had just 25 yards on 13 carries. Ryan Tannehill completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions and was pulled after Milano’s pick-six with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

Titans rookie Malik Willis made his NFL debut and was 1-of-4 passing for 6 yards and one lost fumble.

Buffalo, which outgained Tennessee 414 to 187, pulled away by scoring 34 unanswered points.

The run started when Tyler Bass booted a 49-yard field goal to give the Bills a 10-7 edge with 7:20 left in the first half. Allen, who passed for 208 yards in the first half, later teamed with Diggs on a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-7 with one minute remaining.

Allen threw a 46-yard scoring pass to Diggs with 10:18 left in the third quarter. Then Tennessee’s Kyle Philips muffed a punt and Tyrel Dodson recovered to set up a 37-yard field goal by Bass that increased the lead to 27-7.

Allen and Diggs again teamed up, this time from 14 yards, to increase the lead to 27 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

Milano’s interception and 43-yard return capped the run of consecutive points. It was Milano’s second career defensive touchdown.

Earlier, Allen tossed an 11-yard scoring pass to Gilliam to cap Buffalo’s game-opening drive. Tennessee answered on its first possession with Henry bulling in on fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line with 5:23 left in the quarter.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson sustained a neck injury and was taken off the field in an ambulance with 45 seconds left in the first half. The team said Jackson was taken to ECMC Hospital and had full movement in his extremities.

