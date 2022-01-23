WATCH: Josh Allen burns Kansas City Chiefs with 75-yard TD pass

Josh Allen and the Bufalo Bills found themselves down 23-14 late in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That came after Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman burned Buffalo’s defense on a 25-yard touchdown run.

In a shocking manner, the Bills responded on their very next offensive play. That included Allen hitting wide receiver Gabriel Davis on a 75-yard touchdown to pull the Bills within two. The pass was an absolute rocket.

There’s very few quarterbacks in the NFL that can make that type of throw. We’re talking 58 yards in the air and right into the hands of Davis for the big time score.

It must be noted that star Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was ruled out early in the game with a concussion. We’re not saying Honey Badger would have stopped this. But it was a disastrous read and angle from fellow safety Juan Thornhill at a time when the Chiefs were looking to take complete control of the game.

As for Josh Allen, he started the game completing 17-of-20 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions through three quarters.

The winner of this game will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

