Jose Trevino’s late homer lifts Yankees past Rays

Jose Trevino smashed an eighth-inning, two-run homer as the New York Yankees rallied past Tampa Bay Wednesday night, edging the Rays 5-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With his club down 4-3 against reliever Ralph Garza Jr. (0-2), Trevino (2-for-5, run) belted a 3-2 slider out to left, his sixth homer, for the Yankees’ first lead. Isiah Kiner-Falefa worked a walk — one of the visitors’ eight — to start the inning.

Clarke Schmidt (4-2) tossed a scoreless seventh, and Clay Holmes was perfect in the ninth for his 12th save.

Aaron Judge went deep twice, giving him a major-league-best six multi-homer contests. Starter Jordan Montgomery surrendered four runs on nine hits in six innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Isaac Paredes notched his fourth homer in two games, Vidal Brujan homered and drove in three runs, and Ji-Man Choi was 2-for-3 to stretch his on-base streak to 20 games. Taylor Walls had two of the Rays’ 10 hits.

Shane Baz went 4 2/3 innings but finished his start by striking out Judge swinging with the bases loaded. Baz struck out six, walked two and allowed one run on four hits.

Paredes picked up right where he left off Tuesday night when he swatted three homers — becoming the sixth player in the organization to do so.

In a three-run second inning, Paredes led off by driving a shot out to left-center for his ninth homer and fourth in five plate appearances. The switch-hitting Brujan lashed his second long ball after Josh Lowe singled.

Judge ended Baz’s dominance through three innings by leading off with a home run in the fourth. The shot to left on Baz’s slider got New York back in at 3-1.

Brujan built the lead back to three on a one-out groundout that scored Francisco Mejia, who opened with a double. However, after the Rays loaded the bases with two outs, Trevino ended the fourth by picking off Walls at third.

The Yankees scored an unearned run in the sixth on Walls’ two-out throwing error. But reliever Jason Adam retired DJ LaMahieu with the bases loaded on a fine running catch by first baseman Choi near the Rays’ bullpen.

Judge, who made the game’s final out against Colin Poche on a fly to the warning track Tuesday, got even with the reliever in the seventh, launching his major-league-leading 27th homer — a mammoth rocket over the catwalk in left.

