Jose Siri’s big day powers Rays over Marlins

Nine-hole hitter Jose Siri homered, doubled, singled, scored three runs and made a spectacular catch in center field, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Siri finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. He robbed Jon Berti of extra bases in the sixth inning, running back, leaping and then banging into the wall a split-second after making the grab.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Randy Arozarena also had a big night, going 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs.

Rays lefty Shane McClanahan, whose 2.20 ERA ranks second in the American League, was scratched from his scheduled start due to a shoulder impingement.

McClanahan was replaced by Shawn Armstrong, who pitched three scoreless innings. Reliever JT Chargois (1-0) followed and got the victory, tossing one scoreless inning.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-6) took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and five runs (three earned) in six innings.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring with two runs in the third. Taylor Walls walked and scored from first on Siri’s line-drive double that hit the left-field line. Siri then scored on Diaz’s double to left-center.

The Rays made it 5-0 in the fifth on a rally that started with Siri’s single and Diaz’s double. Siri scored on Manuel Margot’s groundout. With two outs, Diaz scored when Luzardo bounced a throw to first after fielding Arozarena’s tapper.

Arozarena then stole third and trotted home when Harold Ramirez singled on a grounder that Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas usually fields on his back hand.

Siri’s solo homer in the seventh gave Tampa Bay a 6-0 lead.

Miami cut its deficit to 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh on a rally set up by Nick Fortes’ single and Joey Wendle’s ground-rule double. Both runners scored on Jerar Encarnacion’s double.

Arozarena homered in the ninth to make it 7-2, and the Rays won their sixth straight game in their rivalry with the Marlins.

