Jose Quintana, Pirates snap Dodgers’ winning streak

Jose Quintana threw six shutout innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night.

Quintana (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four.

The Pirates earned just their fourth victory in the past 12 games, while the Dodgers saw their six-game winning streak end.

Jack Suwinski hit his first major league homer, Michael Perez homered for the second straight game since his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis, and Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits of the 15 hits for the Pirates, who had lost 16 in a row against the Dodgers.

Edwin Rios homered to lead off the ninth and prevent Los Angeles from getting shut out for the first time this season.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias (2-2) surrendered 11 hits over six-plus innings but limited the Pirates to two runs. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Pittsburgh’s Michael Chavis hit the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning to the wall in center for a triple. Yoshi Tsutsugo followed with a fly ball to right fielder Mookie Betts, and Chavis barely beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.

Perez, who started at catcher for the second straight game after Roberto Perez strained his hamstring on Saturday, homered to lead off the seventh and extend the lead to 2-0.

Phil Bickford replaced Urias and gave up a single to Bryan, who stole second, took third on a throwing error and came home on a sacrifice fly by Chavis to make it 3-0.

Suwinski blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Dodgers had their chances against Quintana.

Hanser Alberto doubled with two outs in the second and Austin Barnes walked, but Gavin Lux grounded out to first to end the inning.

Quintana issued a pair of walks in the third, but Chris Taylor lined out to center to end that threat.

The Dodgers put two more runners on base in the fifth before Justin Turner grounded out to keep Los Angeles scoreless.

Anthony Banda replaced Quintana to start the seventh. He got two outs but allowed two runners to reach before Wil Crowe came in and got Trea Turner to pop out.

Taylor left after fouling a ball off his left knee in the sixth, and he was diagnosed with a bone bruise.

–Field Level Media