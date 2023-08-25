Jose Adon’s shutout start powers streaking Nationals over Marlins

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Joan Adon pitched 5 2/3 no-hit innings, Joey Meneses had three RBIs and Carter Kieboom slugged a two-run homer to lead the Washington Nationals to a 7-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Prior to Friday, Miami had been 6-0 against Washington this year. However, the Nationals have won four straight series and are 10-3 over their past 13 games.

Adon (2-0) finished the game allowing just two hits and no walks in six scoreless innings.

It was an unlikely performance, considering he entered the game with a career record of 2-12 with a 6.85 ERA. He had been 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins.

The Nationals also got an assist from reliever Robert Garcia, who pitched two scoreless innings after Miami had scored four times on Mason Thompson.

Kieboom, a Nationals first-round pick in 2016, was recalled on Tuesday after not having played in the majors since 2021. Now he has two homers in three games.

Braxton Garrett (7-5) took the loss, allowing seven hits, no walks and three runs in a quality start.

Washington got to Garrett in the first inning as leadoff batter CJ Abrams singled, advanced on a groundout, stole third and scored on a Meneses groundout.

Washington made it 3-0 in the sixth as Keibert Ruiz raced to a two-out infield single, and Kieboom followed by belting a first-pitch curve 409 feet over the left-center-field fence.

The Nationals extended their lead to 6-0 in the seventh in a rally that began with Michael Chavis’ double and Thomas’ walk. Meneses then slugged a two-out, two-run double, and Ruiz followed with an RBI single.

Miami got on the board in the bottom of the seventh on Jesus Sanchez’s two-run triple, Nick Fortes’ ground-rule RBI double and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s run-scoring groundout.

Sanchez’s triple was pivotal as he appeared to have struck out on a 1-2 slider. He headed to the dugout before the pitch was called a ball. On the next pitch, he grounded his triple down the first-base line.

Call’s RBI single in the eighth gave Washington a 7-4 lead, and Hunter Harvey pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

–Field Level Media