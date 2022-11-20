Jorell Saterfield powers Portland State to first-ever win over Oregon State

Credit: ABIGAIL DOLLINS / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night in nonconference play at Corvallis, Ore.

Hunter Woods tallied 19 points and Isiah Kirby added 12 for the Vikings (2-2), who were 0-16 against Oregon State entering the contest.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 25 points and Jordan Pope added 14 for the Beavers (3-1).

Portland State made seven of its final eight field-goal attempts to end up at 46.4 percent. The Vikings were 8 of 23 from behind the arc.

The Beavers made 43.5 percent from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

Oregon State opened the second half with a 13-3 run to take a 46-40 lead with 13:17 remaining in the game.

Portland State answered with a 10-1 burst with Woods’ basket capping it and giving the Vikings a 50-47 lead with 10:42 left.

The contest was tied at 54 after Pope hit a jumper with 6:57 remaining.

Kirby scored the next five points as Portland State took a 59-54 lead with 6:23 left.

Two-plus minutes later, Woods knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 66-60 advantage with 4:07 remaining.

Pope’s jumper brought Oregon State within 70-66 with 2:32 to play.

Portland State answered with a 9-0 game-ending run. Mikal Starks made two free throws with 1:35 remaining and Saterfield buried a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point margin with 49 seconds left.

Woods sank two free throws with 31.6 seconds left to make it 77-66 and Saterfield later added two more as the Vikings closed out the upset.

Saterfield scored 13 points to help Portland State hold a 37-33 lead at the break. Taylor had 14 in the half for the Beavers.

Kirby scored five points during a 10-0 burst that gave the Vikings a 21-10 lead with 8:42 left in the half.

Taylor then had 10 points during a 14-2 surge that saw Oregon State move ahead 24-23 with 5:10 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Saterfield gave the Vikings a 28-25 lead with 3:34 to play. Portland State later finished in style as Woods drained a 3-pointer as time expired for the four-point halftime lead.

–Field Level Media