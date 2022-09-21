Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA’s Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea’s Sungjae Im and Canada’s Corey Conners.

Neither of the Americans has lost a Presidents Cup foursomes match as Spieth is 5-0 and Thomas is 2-0-2.

The match-play event pits a team of U.S. players against a squad of players from countries outside of Europe. The United States holds an 11-1-1 record in the biennial competition, including a 16-14 victory in the most recent edition, at Melbourne, Australia, in 2019.

This year’s matches were originally scheduled for last fall before they were postponed due to the pandemic.

International team assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy of Australia said Wednesday, “It’s been a three-year gap because of COVID. The chat groups never stopped. Communication has been great. Trevor (Immelman) has been an incredible captain to this point getting everyone excited, getting it all organized.

“We’re just excited to get going. It feels like you wait a long time to get these things started. Just happy to be here, and we just want to get it going.”

The full list of Thursday foursomes matchups (all times ET):

–1:05 p.m. — USA’s Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs. International’s Adam Scott (Australia) and Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

–1:17 p.m. — USA’s Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs. International’s Sungjae Im (South Korea) and Corey Conners (Canada)

–1:29 p.m. — USA’s Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa vs. International’s Tom Kim (South Korea) and K.H. Lee (South Korea)

–1:41 p.m. — USA’s Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. International’s Si Woo Kim (South Korea) and Cam Davis (Australia)

–1:53 p.m. — USA’s Tony Finau and Max Homa vs. International’s Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Mito Pereira (Chile)

The full Presidents Cup schedule:

Thursday — Five foursomes (alternate-shot) matches

Friday — Five fourballs matches

Saturday morning — Four foursomes (alternate-shot) matches

Saturday afternoon — Four fourballs matches

Sunday — 12 singles matches

–Field Level Media