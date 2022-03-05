Jordan Miller tips Miami past Syracuse

Mar 5, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) is defended by Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore (right) and guard Bensley Joseph (4) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Miller made a go-ahead tip-in with 13 seconds left as Miami overcame an 18-point deficit to post a 75-72 win over host Syracuse on Saturday.

Syracuse led by seven points with 70 seconds remaining before the bottom fell out.

Kameron McGusty made a pair of jumpers and Miller added a pair of buckets, including a tip-in to give Miami a 73-72 lead. Miller grabbed the rebound and made two free throws after he was fouled with 3.9 seconds left.

On Syracuse’s final possession, Jimmy Boeheim was short on a 3-pointer that would have sent the game to overtime.

It was the second time this season that Miami rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Syracuse. The Hurricanes overcame an 18-point deficit in the first half of their 88-87 win over the Orange on Jan. 5.

Miller finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (22-9, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 10-2 on the road. He made 10-of-13 shots and 5-of-5 on free throws.

Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and Isaiah Wong added 15 for Miami.

Boeheim led Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) with 30 points.

The Orange, who fell to 11-5 at home this season, also got 17 points from Girard and 14 from Jimmy Boeheim.

Syracuse led 37-26 at halftime, thanks to 6-for-12 shooting on 3-pointers and an 8-2 edge on second-chance points. Miami made just 1-for-11 on 3-pointers, and the Hurricanes gave up an 11-1 run midway through the first half.

Buddy Boeheim led all first-half scorers with 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

In the second half, Syracuse extended its lead to 18 points, but a 13-0 Miami run cut the Hurricanes’ deficit to 44-39 on Charlie Moore’s layup with 14:11 left. Moore had three layups during that run.

Miami then used a 6-0 run — a spurt that included a 30-foot lob pass that ended in Wong’s spectacular dunk — to cut the deficit to 62-58 with 4:34 left.

In the final minute, Miami got two jumpers in the lane from McGusty, two Miller tip-ins and the two Miller free throws.

–Field Level Media