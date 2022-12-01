Jordan Martinook’s hat trick propels Blues past Hurricanes

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Martinook scored three goals, including the game-winner, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the St. Louis Blues 6-4 Thursday.

Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who erased a 2-0 second-period deficit to win their third straight game.

Antti Raanta stopped 12 of 15 shots for Carolina before Pyotr Kochetkov took over in the third period and stopped 10 of 11 shots to earn the victory.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and earned an assist for the Blues, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 12 minutes into the first period. Robert Thomas, back in the lineup after recovering from a lower-body injury, fired a diagonal pass to Buchnevich breaking to the left post for the tap in.

Just 2:31 in the second period the Blues doubled their lead to 2-0. Nick Leddy passed to Acciari, who cut to the middle of the offensive zone and beat Raanta with a wrist shot.

The Hurricanes surged 3-2 ahead with three goals in a span of 64 seconds.

First Burns scored a power-play goal by moving in from the left point to blast a shot as teammate Andrei Svechnikov collided with Binnington atop the crease.

Martinook tied the game 2-2 with a quick shot from atop the left circle. Then Jarvis scored with a shot off the left wing that deflected off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko’s stick.

Krug tied the game 3-3 with a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the second period. Buchnevich passed the puck from the right side of the net to Krug coming down the middle for a snap shot.

Martinook scored the decisive goal with a breakaway with 4:35 left. After Staal made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal, O’Reilly scored a 6-on-5 goal to cut the lead to 5-4.

But Martinook completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with nine seconds left.

