Jordan Luplow, Madison Bumgarner help Diamondbacks beat Rockies

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Luplow went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Madison Bumgarner allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings to pick up his fifth win of the season as the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.

Josh Rojas had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs, Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and two runs scored and Buddy Kennedy and Carson Kelly each added two hits for Arizona which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Bumgarner (5-8) didn’t walk a batter and struck out five to give him 2,014 strikeouts in his career, passing Jim “Catfish” Hunter (2,012) and Dan Haren (2,013) and moving into a tie with Orel Hershier for 82nd place on the all-time strikeouts list.

Kris Bryant homered to lead Colorado. Kyle Freeland (4-7), despite retiring 13 consecutive batters during one stretch, suffered the loss by allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Colorado jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Bryant’s fourth homer of the season, a 394-foot drive down the left field line. It marked the third home run in a span of six plate appearances for Bryant, who also homered twice in the Rockies’ 6-5 victory on Friday night.

Arizona parlayed four hits and a walk into a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Kelly led off with a line double into the left field corner and then went to third on a bunt single by Rojas. After Ketel Marte walked to load the bases, Christian Walker drove in Kelly with a sacrifice fly to tie it. Luplow followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1, and Cooper Hummel later drove in Marte with a groundout.

Colorado cut its deficit to 3-2 in the third when Connor Joe lined a one-out double into the left field corner and scored on a two-out single by Charlie Blackmon.

Luplow increased Arizona’s lead to 4-2 in the sixth with his 11th homer of the season.

Rojas made it 6-2 in the seventh with a two-run double into the gap in left-center off reliever Carlos Estevez, driving in Alek Thomas and Perdomo who had both singled.

Arizona tacked on three more runs in the eighth off reliever Jhoulys Chacin on a two-run single by Perdomo and an RBI double by Rojas.

–Field Level Media