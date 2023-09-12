Chicago Bears star on Jordan Love after Week 1: ‘He’s nothing special’

In his first start as the Green Bay Packers “franchise quarterback,” Jordan Love put on a show against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Love led his Packers to a 38-20 win, throwing three touchdowns against zero interceptions in the process. He vastly outplayed Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the blowout road win.

Despite this, one Bears defender did not come away impressed with what the third-year quarterback brought to the table for Green Bay.

“I don’t even know how to answer that. He’s just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He’s nothing special.” Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on whether he was impressed by Jordan Love on Sunday

One of the better rookie defenders in the NFL last season, Brisker recorded seven tackles and one pass defended in the opener. According to Pro Football Focus, he put up a 55.5 coverage grade against Love and the Packers.

When all was said and done for Week 1, Love led all NFL quarterbacks with a 11.3 adjusted yards per pass and 123.2 QB rating. While he only completed just north of 55% of his passes, the young quarterback was a big play waiting to happen.

Jordan Love stats (Week 1): 15-of-27 passing, 245 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

As for Brisker, a third consecutive loss to the Packers to open his career can’t be sitting too well. That’s especially true after the smack the Penn State product talked leading up to the game.

“I’m waiting. It’s Packers week. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. They didn’t get to see me last year, they gonna get to see me this year,” Brisker on the Packers ahead of Week 1.

The bad news for Brisker and Chicago is that it won’t have a chance to avenge this ugly loss until the final game of the season in Week 18.