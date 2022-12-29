Jordan Binnington, Blues defeat woeful Blackhawks

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night.

Binnington improved to 6-0-1 in seven career games against the Blackhawks.

Josh Leivo, Calle Rosen and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have earned points in eight of their last nine games while going 5-1-3.

Patrick Kane scored and Alex Stalock made 26 saves for the reeling Blackhawks, who are 2-17-1 in their last 20 games.

The Blues struck first with their fourth line at the 3:12 mark of the first period. Alexey Toropchenko made a behind-the-back centering pass to Nathan Walker, who slid the puck to Leivo for a shot into the empty side of the net.

Kane tied the game 1-1 on a power-play. He moved in from the point and fired a shot from the left faceoff dot through Jonathan Toews’ screen and past Binnington’s glove hand.

Taylor Raddysh had a clear breakaway for the Blackhawks in the closing seconds of the first period, but Binnington thwarted him to keep the game tied.

The Blues outshot the Blackhawks 15-5 during the second period while sustaining steady offensive pressure.

Brayden Schenn failed to convert a power-play breakaway for the Blues early in the second period, then Stalock stopped Justin Faulk’s blast stepping into the slot.

But Rosen put the Blues up 2-1, stealing a Blackhawks clearing attempt in the middle of the ice and scoring from the slot at the 8:40 mark of the period.

Robert Thomas nearly made it 3-1 late in the period after splitting two Chicago defensemen coming down the middle for a point-blank shot.

Toews had a chance to tie the game in the third period, but his slap shot from a sharp right-side angle hit Binnington in the shoulder, popped over him but did not roll into the net.

Saad finally iced the game with his empty-net goal with 11 seconds left.

