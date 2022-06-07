Jonquel Jones on a roll as streaking Sun host Fever

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones will look for her fourth consecutive 20-point outing when the Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Jones is averaging 23.0 points and 7.3 rebounds during Connecticut’s three-game winning streak. Overall, the Sun (9-3) have won five of their past six games and own the second-best record in the WNBA.

The latest triumph saw Connecticut overcome a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to post a 93-86 road win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday and complete a 3-1 western excursion.

“I feel like in the past, we knew that we were a pretty good team,” Jones said after scoring a season-high 25 against Seattle. “We knew that when things were going well for us, we were going to win a game. And I feel like we didn’t really know how we were in terms of adversity, because in the past we would separate a little bit or things just wouldn’t feel the same, like that chemistry would kind of just go away.

“So I feel like this stretch that we just played, it showed us that we can win ugly games, that we can come back from deficits and still be able to stay in the game and win.”

Jones’ splurge raised her scoring average to a team-best 15.6. She ranks second in rebounding (8.3) behind Alyssa Thomas (8.8).

Indiana (3-10) owns the league’s worst record. The Fever have lost three straight games and eight of nine.

Indiana dropped to 0-2 on this three-game road trip with a 75-66 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points — marking her eighth 20-point effort of the season — but wasn’t the least bit happy with the team’s performance.

“For us, it’s all about mentality right now,” Mitchell said afterward. “We’re real loose, we’re real casual, we’re lackadaisical and we’re soft. And that has nothing to do with any ability on the court or anything you can practice.”

Mitchell ranks third in the WNBA with a 19.5 scoring average.

The Sun are 2-0 against the Fever this season, recording a 94-85 home win on May 20 and a 92-70 road victory on May 22.

