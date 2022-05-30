Chicago Cubs’ Jonathan Villar lands on injured list after freak injury during a workout

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

In a 2022 MLB season already filled with strange headlines, Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar provided the latest with a freak injury suffered during a recent workout.

Chicago placed its veteran infielder on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 27, designating him with a mouth injury. The nature of the injury is especially rare and was later explained by the team.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Villar suffered the injury while working out over the weekend. He was reportedly using an exercise when it snapped backward and struck him in the mouth, causing significant damage.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

The 31-year-old will require significant dental work, forcing Chicago to place him on the injured list. While an exact timetable isn’t known, the versatile infielder likely won’t return until the Cubs’ road trip from June 7-12 in a best-case scenario.

Jonathan Villar stats (2022): .239/.279/.336, .615 OPS, 12 RBI in 32 games

In Villar’s absence, Chicago will likely rely on Nico Hoerner, Christopher Morel, Patrick Wisdom and Andrelton Simmons to cover a majority of the starts in the infield.

In corresponding moves before Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs recalled pitcher Anderson Espinoza and outfielder Nelson Velázque from Triple-A Iowa. Chicago also selected right-handed pitcher Matt Swarmer’s contract, he will make his MLB debut on Monday drawing the start in Game 1 against Milwaukee.