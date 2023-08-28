Jonathan Taylor more likely to be traded than play for Indianapolis Colts in 2023

Shortly after reports of Jonathan Taylor’s discontent with the Indianapolis Colts went mainstream, team owner Jim Irsay quickly declared the All-Pro running back wouldn’t be traded. Now the team appears to be changing course, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicating Taylor is “more likely than not” to be traded.

Trade discussions involving Taylor have only linked the Miami Dolphins to this point, but a second mystery team may be emerging too. As Rapoport indicates, “There is real interest in Jonathan Taylor,” with as many as six teams interested. Here’s Rapoport’s latest intel on the Colts trading Taylor.

“There is real interest, I know there was a lot of teams that called. I would say it’s probably more likely he gets traded than he stays. As long as the offer’s good enough, I would say yes. Christian McCaffrey got traded for a two and a bunch of other picks. We’ll see if they get that. It’s all about market and need. If (GM) Chris Ballard gets that, then I think a trade probably gets done.” Ian Rapoport on Jonathan Taylor trade

For the record, the 49ers gave up a massive haul for McCaffrey. It included a second, third, fourth, and future fifth round pick. He is also the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Taylor, who’s also looking for a new contract, and is coming off an injury that limited him to 11 games, won’t fetch the same offers, even if he’s three years younger.

Teams know they’ll have to not only shell out draft picks but also a big contract for the All-Pro tailback. Seeing how hesitant franchises have been to invest heavily into their backfield, finding a trade partner willing to cough up precious draft compensation while facing a tight Tuesday deadline may be hard to do. Still, Rapoport’s latest indicates there’s traction for a trade. We’ll find out soon enough.

