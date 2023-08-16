Jonathan Taylor leaves Indianapolis Colts due to personal matter

Wednesday was the first day back for Jonathan Taylor, returning to the Indianapolis Colts to resume rehab on his injured ankle. But the All-Pro running back couldn’t stay long, as he later had to depart due to what’s being described as a personal matter. The Colts released a statement addressing the uniquely developing situation.

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.” Indianapolis Colts on Jonathan Taylor’s absence

Naturally, due to the ongoing contract battle with the Colts as the 2022 rushing leader enters the final year of his rookie deal, some may wonder if Taylor’s absence has anything to do with salary negotiations. But that is not the case.

As Stephen Holder indicates, the personal issue the 24-year-old is experiencing is not related to Taylor’s contract in any way.

If you’re wondering, and I’m sure you are, I understand this to be a legitimate personal issue for Taylor and NOT related to his contract status. https://t.co/gQrVTKVvlg — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2023

Even though it may be awkward timing after requesting a trade earlier this offseason, Taylor’s absence is excused. He will not be subject to any fines from the team while he works through the current off-the-field issue.

