Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts again for ‘personal matter’

Two days after returning to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, running back Jonathan Taylor left the Colts again on Wednesday to attend to a “personal matter,” the team announced.

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused,” the team said in a statement.

The disgruntled Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. However, he also demanded a trade after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay in which he was informed a long-term contract offer would not be extended until the end of the 2023 season.

Taylor, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after offseason ankle surgery, left the team the first time ostensibly to rehab his ankle out of state.

The Colts, at least 24 hours ago, thought they’d have Taylor back rehabbing with the team.

“Now, he’s finishing his rehab process,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday night. “Hopefully, as we move forward here, we’ll get him back. But we need to get him 100 percent healthy before we do anything.”

An All-Pro in 2021, Taylor led the NFL in rushing that year with 1,811 yards. In his three NFL seasons, he has amassed 3,841 yards on the ground with 33 touchdowns, and 802 yards receiving with three scores.

