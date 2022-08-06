Jonathan Osorio’s 2 goals help Toronto FC outlast Nashville SC

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Osorio scored two goals and Federico Bernardeschi posted the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick as Toronto FC broke out of their scoring doldrums by defeating host Nashville SC 4-3 on Saturday night.

Lorenzo Insigne added an insurance goal in the 77th minute and it was needed when Nashville SC made a late push.

Toronto FC (7-12-5, 26 points) had been a shutout victim in three of its previous four games. Amid the blankings, the team now has churned out two four-goal games among its last five outings.

Hany Mukhtar and Teal Bunbury scored within a five-minute span late in the first half for Nashville SC (8-8-9, 33 points), which has a winless streak that has reached five games. Mukhtar’s goal came on a penalty kick.

In between those Nashville SC goals, Osorio scored his second goal of the contest to let Toronto get in on the flurry of activity leading to halftime. He has four goals in his last five games overall.

Walker Zimmerman’s goal in the 84th minute for Nashville SC completed the scoring. It came on a header off Mukhtar’s corner kick.

Bernardeschi put Toronto FC ahead with the penalty kick less than 10 minutes into the second half. The opportunity was set up because of a foul on Nashville SC’s Daniel Lovitz in the penalty area. Richie Laryea drew the penalty.

Alex Bono made three saves for Toronto FC.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis stopped four shots.

Osorio’s first goal was an unassisted tally in the 19th minute on a left-footed shot from outside the box.

Laryea and Michael Bradley recorded assists for Toronto FC.

Dave Romney notched an assist for Nashville SC.

Mukhtar had gone the previous two games without a goal following a five-game MLS stretch with at least one goal. He has seven goals in his last eight MLS games.

Bunbury has scored in four consecutive games since returning from a knee injury. He left the game in the first half as the first Nashville SC player to sub out.

