Jonathan India’s tie-breaking home run sends Reds over Mets

Jonathan India snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer Friday night for the visiting Cincinnati Reds, who earned a pivotal 5-3 win over the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

The Reds have won four of five. Cincinnati (77-72) began Friday in a virtual three-way tie for the last National League wild card berth with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Spencer Steer also hit a two-run homer for the Reds, while Noelvi Marte had three hits and scored on a wild pitch.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer for the Mets (68-79), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. DJ Stewart had a pair of singles.

Lucas Sims (6-3), the first of three Reds relievers, got the final out of the sixth. Alexis Diaz notched his 37th save with 1 2/3 perfect innings.

Grant Hartwig (4-2) took the loss.

The Reds opened the scoring in the fifth. Marte led off with a single and advanced to third when third baseman Ronny Mauricio misplayed Harrison Bader’s one-out grounder. Marte then scored on a wild pitch by starter David Peterson.

The Reds expanded their lead in the sixth when Nick Senzel led off with an infield single, and Steer homered on the next pitch.

Red’s starter Hunter Greene allowed one hit in the first five innings before the Mets broke through against the right-hander in the sixth. Brandon Nimmo singled with one out and was forced on a grounder by Francisco Lindor, who went to third on Stewart’s single. Alonso chased Greene with a 425 ft homer to left.

Luke Maile was hit by a Hartwig pitch opening the seventh, and India followed with his homer.

Both starters lasted 5 2/3 innings. Peterson allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out 10. Greene gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six.

–Field Level Media