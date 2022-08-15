Jonathan Huberdeau to donate brain for CTE research

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other brain injuries.

A Quebec native, Huberdeau will donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada, a program created by the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada.

Huberdeau, just 29, signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with Calgary earlier this month.

“As an NHL player, I’m very aware of the impact of traumatic brain injuries, concussions and the link to other mental health issues,” Huberdeau said in a Project Enlist release on Monday. “I’m proud to support Canadian military veterans by pledging to donate my brain to Project Enlist and support research to improve the quality of life of all military personnel who so bravely and courageously served our country.”

Huberdeau joins former astronaut Marc Garneau, All-Ivy hockey star Kalley Armstrong and 170 Canadian Armed Forces members or veterans to help the cause.

Huberdeau was traded to Calgary on July 22 after 10 seasons with the Florida Panthers.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft by Florida, Huberdeau registered 613 points (198 goals, 415 assists) in 671 games with the Panthers.

–Field Level Media