Jonathan Gannon interviewing with Houston Texans for a second time

Six head coach vacancies remain in the NFL. The Houston Texans have interviewed seven candidates, two are former players with very little actual coaching experience, let alone in the NFL. One candidate who is set to receive his second interview with the Texans is current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans plan to interview Gannon again today.

This report comes on the heels of the Texans making some waves by bringing former quarterback Josh McCown in for a second interview yesterday, despite having never been a coach in college or the NFL after spending just one season out of the league, last being on a roster in 2020.

The thought of McCown being the best coach for the Texans in 2022 has to have their fans in fear.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

Is Jonathan Gannon the favorite in Houston?

While many want to point to Josh McCown receiving two interviews, with that possibly making him the in-house favorite to land the head coach gig, he’s never coached before. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon has worked in six different NFL organizations since 2007, working as a coach, or as a scout. In 2021, Gannon helped turn around the Eagles’ defense, helping them reach the playoffs.

Just 38 years old, Gannon is a fast riser in coaching circles and has also interviewed with the Broncos and Vikings. The Broncos have already hired their coach, and Gannon worked for the Vikes for four seasons as their assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17.

The other known candidates are:

Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Josh McCown, former Houston Texans quarterback

Joe Lombardi, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator

Kevin O’Connell, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach

Hines Ward, Florida Atlantic University – special assistant to the head coach

It seems hard to believe that the Texans would hire McCown to take the gigantic leap from being an assistant coach for his son’s high school football team to leading an NFL franchise. Of the candidates linked to the gig, Flores is by far the most experienced as a head coach, but that doesn’t mean another name can’t still emerge.