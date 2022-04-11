Jon Rahm unanimous favorite for all three remaining majors

Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm is the favorite for all three majors left on the golf calendar, but Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is climbing fast.

Scheffler cruised to his first PGA Tour major victory at Augusta National and the green jacket plus the No. 1 world ranking has odds trending in his favor to win another.

Rahm was 2-over for the tournament at the Masters and tied for 27th, his first non-top 10 finish in his last five trips around Augusta.

But a brief history lesson on Rahm: He won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and tied for third at the Open Championship in 2021, spending a good chunk of last year as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.

Rahm is +1000 at FanDuel to win the PGA Championship in May with Scheffler at +1200, up from +1900 prior to the Masters.

DraftKings lists Rahm No. 1 at +1100 with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Scheffler at +1200.

Collin Morikawa is also +1200 at FanDuel (+1400 at DK) and McIlroy is +1400, even with Thomas and ahead of +1600 pairing of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Phil Mickelson, who didn’t play in the Masters, is +8000 at FanDuel. Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island Golf Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., becoming the oldest major championship winner (50 years, 11 months).

Neither book has posted odds for Tiger Woods, who made his surprising return last week following a 14-month rehabilitation of a gruesome leg injury.

For the U.S. Open, to be played June 16-19, Rahm is the unanimous favorite at regulated sportsbooks. He’s +1000 at DraftKings and FanDuel and +900 at PointsBet.

BetMGM also has Rahm at +1000 followed by McIlroy, Morikawa and Scheffler at +1200.

Woods has committed to playing at St. Andrews in July and is listed at FanDuel at +5000. Rahm and McIlory are co-favorites at +1000 at FanDuel, and Jordan Spieth and Scheffler are +1400 behind Morikawa (+1200).

–Field Level Media