Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka among 16 to serve on player council

January 9, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is among the 16 PGA Tour pros who will serve on the Player Advisory Council for 2022.

The group advises the tour’s Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues that affect the tour.

Council members for this year, in addition to Rahm, are: Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Austin Cook, Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Billy Horschel, Russell Knox, Brooks Koepka, Justin Lower, Peter Malnati, Graeme McDowell, Maverick McNealy, Trey Mullinax, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

The players chose Cantlay, Horschel, Malnati and Simpson to run to serve as the council’s co-chairmen. Voting ends Feb. 14.

The two top vote-getters will serve three-year terms on the Policy Board, beginning in 2023.

–Field Level Media