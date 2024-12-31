NFL insider addresses possibility of Jon Gruden getting hired as a head coach this year

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There was a time when Jon Gruden was one of the most sought-after head coaches in the NFL. He first became head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers executed a rare trade for the young, bright offensive mind. Then, at 39 years old, he became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

But by 2008, the Buccaneers fired him, so Gruden took his talents to ESPN as a Monday Night Football analyst. Suddenly, in 2018, the Raiders wanted him back, but he’d only last parts of four seasons before many unflattering emails surfaced, forcing him out of the NFL ever since.

Sure, he’s returned to the Saints as a consultant in 2023, but Gruden’s never been seriously considered as an NFL head coach again. Is that changing as the upcoming hiring cycle returns?

Could Jon Gruden return to the NFL as a head coach in 2025?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden hasn’t taken any official head coaching interviews since he was ousted from Las Vegas. But now one NFL insider, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, is openly asking whether Gruden could get another chance as teams seek an experienced leader.

“Yes, Jon Gruden’s name has been percolating for weeks as a potential candidate in the coming coaching carousel. At one level, it’s no surprise. Beyond Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, there are no no-brainer candidates for 2025. At another level, it’s stunning. Gruden has an active lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.



Although it was wrong (on multiple levels) for someone to weaponize those emails in an effort to take Gruden out five games into the regular season, any owner who would be interested in hiring Gruden would have to be willing to take whatever heat might come from 345 Park Avenue or other owners for doing so.



All things considered, and in all fairness to Gruden, it makes no sense. Between the blowback from the league and the potential P.R. consequences, hiring Gruden after three seasons out of coaching will be hard to justify.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Jon Gruden

In other words, as much as it could be nice to hire a big name, especially a former Super Bowl winner who still has an undying passion to coach like Jon Gruden, it may not be worth it. If Bill Belichick couldn’t even land another NFL head coaching opportunity, then it seems hard to believe that Gruden would have more luck.

However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suggests “multiple teams” have been doing their homework on potentially hiring Gruden. So as crazy as some believe it sounds, Gruden could very well return to NFL sidelines in 2025.

From @gmfb: Breaking down some big names in the upcoming coaching carousel with @PSchrags — and one surprise name you may hear. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/t3dfHIiCu2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2024

