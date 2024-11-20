NFL reporter, coach reveal why Jon Gruden hasn’t become an NFL head coach again

Jon Gruden was one of the highest-paid NFL coaches in 2021 with a contract that ensured he would be with the Las Vegas Raiders for years to come. Following his resignation jsut five games into the season followed up by a lawsuit against the NFL, Gruden’s path to becomign a head coach again seems bleak.

Gruden, age 61, recently took a job with Barstool Sports and he’s recently had stints with the New Orleans Saints (2023) and an Italian football team in advisory stints.The Super Bowl-winning coach’s passion for football is as strong as ever, but he’s never come up as a coaching candidate since leaving Las Vegas.

After being hired as the Raiders head coach in 2018, Gruden seemed to be getting the most out of quarterback Derek Carr and he had strong support from within the organization. However, he resigned in October 2021 after a league investigation into the Washington Commanders for a toxic culture and workplace misconduct inside the organization led to thh discovery of emails from Gruden.

In emails obtained by The New York Times, Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms to refer to several executives within the league, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He faced immense pressure from the league and following the release of more emails, resigned as Raiders coach.

Shortly after, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that the league intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out of pro football. He also claimed that the emails were selectively leaked, with other coaches and executives who used similar language protected by the NFL.

Gruden isn’t the only coach to sue the NFL nor is he the first to come under the league’s crosshairs. Brian Flores has ana ctive discriminal civil suit filed against the league and he is currently the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator with heavy consideration for head-coaching gigs in 2025.

Meanwhile, the NFL suspended defensive coordinator Gregg Williams indefinitely in 2012 for the New Orleans Saints’ bountygate scandal. Despite his role in a scheme to have his players intentionally injure opponents, Williams made his way back into the league as a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2014-’16), Cleveland Browns (2017-’18) and the New York Jets (2019-’20).

Mike Sando of The Athletic touched on Gruden’s situation this week, explaining why the former NFL head coach might never make it back into the league.

Sando wrote that Gruden’s very presence on Barstool and his willingness to be his true self without fear of reprisal likely “shatters any notion Gruden would ever repent his way back into the league” and take the steps that helped Williams remain in the NFL’s good graces.

“Williams got back into the league after apologizing profusely, cooperating with the NFL’s investigation and pledging to “focus my energies on serving as an advocate for both player safety and sportsmanship.” Mike Sando on why Gregg Williams became an NFL coach againa fter BountyGate scandal (via The Athletic)

Sando notes that Gruden’s resignation and the leaked emails came at a time when the NFL faced public pressure for its league of diversity and was preparing to implement a DEI program for all 32 franchises. An apology from Gruden and a commitment to abiding by the league’s goals at that time might’ve allowed him to take a path to redemption as Williams did. Instead, Gruden sued the NFL.

“Gregg revived his career because he repented and did community service for Goodell. If the league waited to get Gruden on the emails (as Gruden has alleged and the league has denied) because they thought he was a thorn in their side by running his mouth, Gruden is reprising what contributed to his demise.” Anonymous NFL coach on Jon Gruden and Gregg Williams

While individual NFL teams have still brought Gruden in over the past few seasons to guide training camp, there is no path for him to become a head coach at the highest level. As for his lawsuit against the NFL, the Nevada Supreme Court announced in October that it would review the suit and the findings from split 2-1 decisions in May and July to allow the NFL to move the case into arbitration. If the decision is upheld again, the NFL would get its wish to avoid the discovery process where Gruden could bring more information and allegations to light.