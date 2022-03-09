Johnny Grier, NFL’s first black referee, passes away at 74

The trailblazer for black referees in the NFL, Johnny Grier, has died at age 74.

Grier had a distinguished 24-year-career as a ref for the league. His tenure began in 1981 when he earned a spot on Jim Tunney’s crew as a field judge. He would eventually tread new ground in 1988 when he became the first black referee for an official NFL game.

During his time officiating in the league, Grier worked 15 playoff games, With seven as a field judge and another eight as a referee. He oversaw two wild card games, nine divisional matchups, three conference championships, and Super Bowl XXII.

Legendary NFL ref Johnny Grier dies at 74

One of the North Carolina native’s biggest moments came when he called the 1993 AFC Championship matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills would win and go on to their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.

Before he wore No. 23 for the NFL, Grier started his officiating run as a high school referee in 1965. Then, he would eventually move on to overseeing college games in 1972, before his transition to the big-time nine years later.

Grier’s NFL tenure ended in 2004 after a leg injury curtailed his days calling games on the field. He would go on to work inside the NFL officiating office and serve as the supervisor of officials for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

For diehard fans of the sports during the late 80s and 90s, Grier became a familiar face on Sunday television. As he led the way for many of the current NFL referees or game officials of color like Barry Anderson, Anthony Jeffries, Carl Johnson, Julian Mapp, and Greg Steed.

Our condolences to the loved ones of Johnny Grier.