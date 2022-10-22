John Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs down Jets

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

John Tavares scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs opened a five-game road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Auston Matthews added three assists.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Toronto.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who have lost two in a row.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg.

Dubois scored his second goal of the season at 4:17 of the first period, knocking in his own rebound. Cole Perfetti set up Dubois with a pass. Blake Wheeler also earned an assist.

William Nylander passed into the slot to Tavares, who scored on a power play at 9:56 of the first. Matthews also earned an assist. Josh Morrisey was off for interference.

Both teams had nine shots on goal after one period.

Dubois hit the post with a shot on an odd-man rush at 5:34 of the first period.

About a minute later, Samsonov stopped Nate Schmidt, who broke in alone.

Hellebuyck twice stopped Matthews from close in at 10:14 of the second. Tavares hit the crossbar at 13:55.

Kampf scored his second goal of the season at 14:34 of the second on a between-the-legs pass from Wayne Simmonds. Kyle Clifford also assisted.

Tavares tipped in a shot by Matthews on a power play at 18:56 of the second for his third goal of the season. Rasmus Sandin added an assist. Dubois was serving a roughing penalty as a couple of skirmishes broke out late in the period.

Toronto had a 23-19 advantage on shots on goal after two periods.

Samsonov made a good save on Wheeler’s shot early in the third period as the Jets pressed.

Bunting scored into an empty net for his second goal of the season at 17:23 of the third with Mitchell Marner and Matthews assisting.

Jets coach Rick Bowness was behind the bench for the first time this season after recovering from COVID-19.

–Field Level Media