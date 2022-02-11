John Riggins has harsh criticism for new Washington Commanders name

One of the greatest members of the now-Washington Commanders‘ football history is Hall of Fame running back/fullback John Riggins. He helped the team win Super Bowl XVII, where he won MVP honors for setting records for the most rushing attempts (38) and rushing yards (166) in a Super Bowl.

While he’s been retired since 1985, Riggins has remained a part of the team’s legacy, having been inducted into the now Washington Commanders Ring of Fame. He was also named among the 80 Greatest players in team history in 2002.

Obviously, when Riggins played for the franchise, they were known as a different team with a different nickname other than Commanders.

Today, Riggins is ashamed of the new direction the organization has recently gone in, with the name change from the Football Team to the Commanders. He much prefers the old name, the original one that he played for and won a Super Bowl with.

Since the quote doesn’t include much context, Riggins elaborated a bit more.

It should be noted, Riggins once mentioned to team owner Dan Snyder how he feels the past name should change, back in 2000. But now that he’s seen them become the Commanders, he’s apparently changed his tune.

“That makes me feel filthy. I feel dirty, I don’t want anything to do with it. Maybe I will change. Maybe I need a little more time, I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel right to me.” Riggins sadly talked of how he might describe himself, “John Riggins, played for the __. Well, who did he play for? I don’t know, can’t say that can you?” Riggins speaking on his The John Riggins Show podcast

Washington Commanders will move on without John Riggins’ approval

To be fair, Riggins isn’t alone in those thoughts, and to make it perfectly clear, I’m not saying I agree with the man’s take either. But several Washington football fans feel the same way. The issue is the old name caused division, and many feel it is a racist term that shouldn’t be anywhere near a professional sports franchise, hence the name change.

Still, Riggins understands all that but feels like those associated with the old name should want nothing to do with the new one.

At the end of the day, it’s a free country. Riggins is entitled to his own opinion. And if there’s anyone who may be more passionate about the issue than others, it’s someone who poured his blood, sweat and tears into nine seasons and 114 regular season games with the team. Does that make him right or wrong? That’s not for me to judge.

There are much bigger current issues with how the organization has been run than a recent name change to the Washington Commanders.