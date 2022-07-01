John Isner breaks ATP Tour record for career aces

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

John Isner broke the ATP Tour record for career aces during Friday’s Wimbledon third-round loss to 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy.

The 6-foot-10 American’s fifth ace of the match was No. 13,729 of his career, eclipsing the mark previously held by Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic.

Isner, 37, recorded 24 aces in Friday’s 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 setback to raise his career total to 13,748.

“It’s actually really cool. It’s something I’m really proud of,” Isner said before the match, looking ahead to breaking the record. “I will be the all-time leader. I’ll keep playing, keep adding to my total. … I don’t know if [the record] will get broken. I could be up there for a long time.”

Records for aces have been kept by ATP Match Stats since 1991.

Since turning pro in 2007, Isner has won 16 titles on the ATP Tour and has earned more than $21 million in prize money. He reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2018 for his best singles finish at a Grand Slam.

–Field Level Media