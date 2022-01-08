John Hugley’s big game propels Pittsburgh past Boston College

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) drives to the basket between Boston College Eagles forward Gianni Thompson (24) and guard Jaeden Zackery (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

John Hugley scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Pittsburgh rally past visiting Boston College for a 69-67 win in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday.

Hugley surpassed his previous high of 27 points against The Citadel in the season opener on Nov. 9. Jamarius Burton contributed 14 points and Femi Odukale had 11 for Pittsburgh (6-9, 1-3 ACC), which snapped its two-game losing streak.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored a career-high 23 points to lead Boston College (6-7, 1-2), which dropped its fourth straight game. Jaeden Zackery added 12 points and Brevin Galloway 11 for the Eagles.

Boston College was ahead 36-32 at halftime after leading by as many as 11 points in the opening period.

Mouhamadou Gueye’s dunk with 13:59 remaining gave Pittsburgh its first lead since the midway point of the first half at 42-40. The Panthers would push their lead up to 52-44 after Hugley’s dunk with 10:07 left.

BC mounted a 12-4 run to tie the game at 56 after Justin Vander Baan’s three-point play with 5:47 to play.

Pitt scored eight of the next nine points to pull ahead 64-57 with 2:55 left. A 7-0 run capped by Ashton-Langford’s 3-pointer re-tied the game with 1:39 remaining.

Hugley’s two free throws with 1:01 on the clock made it 66-64. Ashton-Langford and Galloway each missed 3s in the final minute before Burton sank two free throws with 17 seconds left.

T.J. Bickerstaff’s three-point play pulled BC within 68-67 with 13 seconds to go. Hugley made one of two free throws with four seconds remaining and Ashton-Langford missed a contested layup at the buzzer.

Pittsburgh is off until Tuesday night when it visits ACC foe Syracuse. Boston College returns home to face Georgia Tech in another ACC matchup on Wednesday night.

–Field Level Media