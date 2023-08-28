John Herdman leaving Canada post to coach Toronto FC

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC hired Canada men’s national team head coach John Herdman to the same position on Monday.

Herdman, 48, worked in the Canadian soccer program for more than a decade, coaching the women’s national team 2011-18 before being named the men’s head coach and national director.

The Englishman is the full-time replacement at Toronto FC for Bob Bradley, who was fired June 26. Terry Dunfield was serving as the interim coach.

Toronto FC said Herdman will assume coaching duties Oct. 1. The final day of the MLS regular season is Oct. 21, but Toronto, in last place in the Eastern Conference at 3-13-10 (19 points), is not a factor in the playoff race.

“I am keen to start this new opportunity with Toronto FC,” Herdman said in a statement. “Personally, it’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in. Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.”

Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic reported Herdman received a multi-year contract.

Herdman helped Canada qualify for the 2022 World Cup, the men’s team’s first appearance since 1986.

Toronto FC are on track to miss the playoffs for the third straight season. They were handed a first-round playoff exit in 2020. The club won its first MLS Cup title in 2017.

“There’s work to be done, and we recognize that transformational change takes time,” Herdman said. “We understand what it will take to make a difference, and I am committed to getting this city and club where it belongs.”

–Field Level Media