John Collins (foot, finger) a game-time decision for Hawks in G1

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, sidelined since March 11, could play Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Miami Heat.

His status was upgraded to questionable, and coach Nate McMillan said whether Collins plays will be a game-time decision.

Collins, 24, has been recovering from a right foot strain and right finger sprain. But his availability could be key for the Hawks, who lost center Clint Capela to a hyperextended right knee in Friday’s play-in round victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the win in Cleveland, the Hawks earned the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 6-foot-9 Collins is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 54 games (53 starts) this season..

In 74 games, Capela, 27, has averaged 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

