Joey Meneses homers twice as Nats split with Phillies

Joey Meneses hit two home runs, including the go-ahead solo shot with one out in the ninth inning, to lift the Washington Nationals past the host Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Meneses’ go-ahead homer came against Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel and he finished with three RBIs. It was Meneses’ second career multi-homer game.

Ildemaro Vargas also homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who dropped the opener 8-4.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray gave up six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Jordan Weems (3-0) earned the win in relief and Kyle Finnegan picked up his 18th save after retiring the Phillies in order in the ninth.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Trea Turner doubled, singled and added an RBI; Bryson Stott contributed an RBI single and Nick Castellanos had two hits.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two runs, with five strikeouts and two walks. Kimbrel (6-3) took the loss.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first when Turner’s double scored Castellanos from first base.

Vargas ripped a two-run homer in the fourth and the Nationals gained a 2-1 advantage.

Kyle Schwarber walked with one out in the fifth and Castellanos flied out to left. Harper followed with a two-run homer to right-center for a 3-2 lead. Harper has hits in 15 of the last 16 games. Stott then added an RBI single for a two-run edge.

Riley Adams singled with two outs in the sixth and Vargas also singled. Alex Call followed with an infield single to load the bases. Jeff Hoffman replaced Suarez and pinch hitter CJ Abrams popped out to Turner in shallow center.

Meneses hit a two-run home run to left with one out in the seventh to equalize at 4.

