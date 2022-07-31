New York Yankees in talks to trade Joey Gallo to the Milwaukee Brewers

Joey Gallo likely won’t be a member of the New York Yankees once the MLB trade deadline passes on Tuesday.

The power hitter has struggled big time from the plate this season (.159 average, .621 OPS). Meanwhile, New York acquired All-Star left fielder Andrew Benintendi this past week to replace Gallo in the lineup.

We’re now hearing a report that New York is engaged in talks with the Milwaukee Brewers that would send Gallo to the National League Central. As MLB insider Jon Heyman notes, Gallo might actually be a better fit in Milwaukee than he has been in the Bronx.

Why Joey Gallo makes sense for the Milwaukee Brewers

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee currrently finds itself at 57-44 and four games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Despite this, the team has not gotten much from the outfield thus far on the season.

Centerfielder Lorenzo Cain is hitting .179 with a .465 OPS. Seeing time in left, former NL MVP Christian Yelich continues to struggle (8 HR, 35 RBI). Gallo could come in as a bench option with an ability to spot start. Despite his issues this season, the 28 year old does have a track record of success.

Joey Gallo stats (2021): 38 HR, 77 RBI, .351 on-base percentage, .808 OPS

Gallo’s .199 average last season is misleading in that he led the American League with 111 walks to up his on-base percentage in a big way. Though, he’s been known to strikeout as much as any player in the game (AL-high 213 times in 2021).

As for a potential trade, Milwaukee would be buying low. Gallo is a free agent after the 2022 season and is earning $10.28 million. The Brewers would likely have to give up nothing more than a low-level prospect to pry him from New York.

A first-round pick of the Texas Rangers back in 2012, Joey Gallo jumped on to the scene in 2017 and 2018. That two-year span saw him hit a combined 81 homers. Perhaps, Milwaukee thinks it could catch lightning in a bottle here.