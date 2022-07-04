Joey Chestnut wins 15th Hot Dog Eating Contest, brings down protestor in the process

Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Much like he’s been every year for the past decade, Joey Chestnut is an absolute legend on this 4th of July. An American legend.

The all-time great competitive food eater was back in Coney Island for yet another Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday. The caveat? Mr. Chestnut was playing injured. You could see him enter the “playing stage” sporting two crutches. Talk about a gamer.

The hobbled legend. Overcoming injury to perform on the game’s grandest of stages. Pulling his own Willis Reed or Paul Pierce. And in absolutely stunning fashion, Joey Chestnut did lot let the injury impact his performance. He came away with the win by eating 63 hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut wins his 1️⃣5️⃣th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oyk84XEa0z — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2022

This represents the Kentucky native’s 15th career win in the grand slam of all eating contests. The scene was surreal.

In even more stunning fashion, a protestor made his way up to the stage holding an “expose Smithfield’s death star sign.” We’re not even going to pretend to know what that means. But Chestnut took things into his own hands (almost literally).

Joey Chestnut also Jason Bourne pic.twitter.com/sPJKUu1tkM — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) July 4, 2022

Again, an absolute legend.

Social media reacts to another legendary performance from Joey Chestnut

Bum leg. 105 degrees outside. Recession. I have a splinter.



Doesn’t matter, Joey Chestnut defeats it all. The one true GOAT pic.twitter.com/W79ebh3BcH — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut's introduction was ELECTRIC 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbRbnbQocI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut winning the hot dog eating contest on crutches pic.twitter.com/EAZQ7YxvHL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2022

No way a person a can eat more than 60 hot dogs in 10 minutes.



Joey Chestnut:

pic.twitter.com/heRFgDfSNj — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) July 4, 2022

Joey chestnut winning the hot dog contest for the 16th season, on crutches and a boot, while choking out a protester is the most AMERICAN THING IVE EVER SEEN — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut every year for the Hot Dog eating contest pic.twitter.com/r2zbsGLWqN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2022

Joey Chestnut every July 4th pic.twitter.com/huI79tjqB3 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 4, 2022