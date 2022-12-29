Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa returns to practice as team prepares for playoffs

Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa has not suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers since suffering a torn groin back in Week 3 that required surgery.

Despite the absence of their best defensive player, the Chargers were able to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs with a win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Monday night.

Head coach Brandon Staley and Co. are now about to get a reinforcement back into the mix with two regular-season games remaining.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice with the team ahead of their Week 17 date with the Los Angeles Rams.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean Bosa will play on New Year’s Day, it’s a clear indication that he’ll be back in time for the playoffs.

Impact of Joey Bosa return on the Los Angeles Chargers

Despite having already clinched a playoff spot, Los Angeles still has a lot to play for over the final two games of the regular year. It is currently the sixth seed in the AFC, one game behind the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Chargers were to be able to jump Baltimore, they’d avoid either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round. That’s no small thing.

With Bosa sidelined for the majority of the season, the Chargers’ defense has recorded 35 sacks in 15 games. That number is tied for 18th in the NFL.

Joey Bosa stats (2016-21): 129 QB hits, 73 tackles for loss, 58 sacks, 13 forced fumbles

As you can see, Bosa has been among the most-dominating edge rushers in the NFL since Los Angeles made the Ohio State product the No. 3 pick back in 2016.

Thus far this season, fellow Pro Bowler Khalil Mack leads the Chargers with eight sacks. Morgan Fox is second with 5.5. It goes without saying that getting Bosa back for the playoffs is going to be absolutely huge for this squad.