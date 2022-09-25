Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa ruled out with groin injury

Joey Bosa is one of the single-most important defensive players in the game. The Los Angeles Chargers star has earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and continues to play at a high level.

Unfortunately, it seems as if Los Angeles will be without Bosa for a bit. The edge rusher exited Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury in the first half and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup shortly thereafter.

Los Angeles’ announcement of Bosa’s injury comes as the team trailed at halftime against Jacksonville by the score of 16-7. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not sacked a single time in the first two quarters. This goes to show us just what Bosa means to the Chargers.

Joey Bosa injury and impact on the Los Angeles Chargers

A former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler, Bosa has been among the most consistently good edge pass rushers in the league since the Chargers made him the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Last season saw the Ohio State product record 20 QB hits, 10.5 sacks and a whopping seven forced fumbles. It was the continuation of a brilliant start to his career.

Joey Bosa stats (2016-22): 133 QB hits, 75 tackles for loss, 59.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles

While it’s too early to estimate how much time Bosa will miss, groin injuries are tricky. We’ll obviously provide updates when they become available.

For now, Los Angeles will rely on fellow Pro Bowler Khalil Mack to hold down the fort out on the edge. In his first season with the Chargers after being acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Chicago Bears, Mack recorded four sacks in two games heading into Sunday’s action.