Joel Embiid scores 25 to power 76ers past Thunder

Joel Embiid had 25 points, 19 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-87 on Friday.

It was Embiid’s 22nd straight game with at least 25 points.

Tyrese Maxey added 24 points and Tobias Harris contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds. Matisse Thybulle chipped in with 10 points.

The 76ers played their first game since making a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Philadelphia sent Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round draft picks to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Since the players haven’t finalized their physicals, the 76ers played without all five, leaving them short-handed. Simmons has yet to play in a game this season.

Derrick Favors led the Thunder with 16 points while Lu Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski added 15 each. Darius Bazley also had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Oklahoma City dropped its fourth in a row.

The game was tight throughout the first half as Josh Giddey hit a short banker for a 38-36 Thunder lead with 1:54 to play in the second quarter.

The 76ers made a late push and led 46-41 at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid’s 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dort paced the Thunder with 11 points in the first half.

Philadelphia came out aggressive in the third and went ahead 57-45 after a layup by Harris with 9:15 remaining in the quarter.

Embiid extended the advantage to 62-47 when he drove to the basket and scored while sprawling to the floor.

Oklahoma City scored consecutive baskets to get within 11 and 76ers coach Doc Rivers called timeout with 6:25 to go.

Embiid added 11 points in the third and the 76ers led 77-61 at the end of the quarter.

After a 9-2 run, the Thunder got within 87-75 midway through the fourth. Bazley then threw down a dunk with 4:36 left and the deficit was 10.

Theo Maledon hit a 3-pointer with 2:41 left and the Thunder trailed 88-82.

Harris responded with a trey and Maxey hit a driving layup and the lead was pushed to 11.

